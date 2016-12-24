⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Christmas Eve Horror Bus Crash, 2 Feared Dead | LATEST

Staff Reporter | A MusaweNkosi Bus Company bus travelling from Bulawayo to Zuzaphi in Plumtree was yesterday involved in a horrific head on collision with a South African registered vehicle.

According to sources who witnessed the accident the bus had taken a detour to use an informal strip path normally used by scotch carts outside of the main road because of the poor state of the road only to clash head on with the South African registered bakkie travelling in the opposite direction.

The two vehicles suspected to have been both travelling at a high speed clashed at a blind curve on the little strip road with nowhere to move to avoid a head on. Information on the accident is still sketchy but it is believed that at least two people in the small bakkie died on the spot.

Police spokesperson Charity Charamba has been urging drivers of public transport vehicles to exercise extra caution on the roads and stick to the rules of the road to avoid accidents. Pictures from the accident scene indicate that the strip road which the bus was using is too small to be used by heavy vehicles and a bus for that matter.