16 Killed In Christmas Day Accidents | LATEST

Sixteen people died in separate road accidents on Christmas Day with a total of 106 road accidents recorded up from 81 witnessed last Christmas holiday.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has revealed that a total of 16 people died in road accidents that were recorded on the 25thof December compared to four who perished in 2015.

The police have singled out speeding as the major cause of the accidents that claimed the majority of lives lost on Christmas Day.

According to statistics from the police, a total of 106 accidents were recorded on Christmas holiday compared to 81 recorded in 2015.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said there were no major fatal road accidents on the country’s highways while most of the accidents recorded involved private vehicles.

Chief Superintendent Nyathi appealed to drivers to be cautious on the roads, adding that the police in conjunction with the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe will continue to carry out campaigns aimed at ensuring safety on the roads.

Meanwhile, a total of 6 855 arrests for traffic related offences were made on Christmas Day compared to 7 070 recorded in 2015. – State Media