2 CIOs Gunned Down & Bombed Inside Car

By David Moyo| Two young members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organization were burnt beyond recognition after the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in a suspicious accident that left tongues wagging along the Chiredzi-Ngundu road.

The two agents were burnt to death in a fake accident when the two’s BMW which hit a small tree, was not only burnt beyond recognition, but was ripped apart in ways experts say show nothing other than a bomb explosion. SEE PICTURE:



This month marks 2 years after two who were in their early 30s, Tawedzengwa Shumba, and his colleague only identified as ” Zipra” had been sent to Chiredzi for an urgent “assignment” which saw one of them being forced to drive away from his child in Harare on the same day his wife had just delivered.

CIO sources claim that they were visiting ‘their farm’ when the so called accident occurred.

They were driving Shumba’s blue BMW vehicle which was severely burnt beyond recognition.

Chikara and Shumba used to spend idle time at the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services’ Mashonaland East province head offices bar situated at the civil court (corner 4th street and Kwame Nkuruma).

One of Chikara’s friends who declined to be named told ZimEye.com that the two departed Harare on the Friday afternoon to Chiredzi.

“I saw them the very day and they told me that they were heading to their farm in Chiredzi. They were supposed to return the following day because Chikara had left his wife in hospital where she was in labour,” said the friend.

He continued, “I was surprised by the sad news that they had died and I am as told that Chikara’s wife gave birth to a baby girl on that fateful evening ”.

Due to the nature their bodies were burnt up, it is believed that the two could have been killed while on an assignment for no reason beyond mere personal rivalry. Sources within the organisation have told ZimEye the notorious organisation eliminates anyone suspected of leaking information to the public.

“It’s possible that something could have happened because from all the years I did not hear Shumba and Zipra talking about farming and it only emerged that day that they had gone to their farm,” added the friend.

Zipra was known for being vocal at the bar and was also a strong international soccer fan. Chikara on the other hand displayed a critiquing personality in the media because of his journalistic background. He was trained as a journalist at Harare Polytechnic while at the same time working in the CIO. Speculation has been rife that he was targeted by work rivals.

He used to spend time arguing with journalists on various topics at the bar.

The two were buried at Warren Hills Cemetery.