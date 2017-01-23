20 Police Protection Cops Sacked, Not Fit For Duty

At least 20 officers were last year dismissed from the Police Protection Unit (PPU) after they were found to be unsuitable for duty, while 47 others retired, a senior officer has said. According to statistics released by police, PPU lost a total of 89 officers through transfers, discharges, retirements and deaths.

The Police Protection Unit specialises in providing security to VVIPs, VIPs and members of the diplomatic corps.

Officer commanding Police Protection Unit Senior Assistant Commissioner Lee Muchemwa said that last year, four officers died, while 18 others were transferred from the unit without replacement.

“In the human resources management sphere, we recorded a high turnover where the province lost 89 members through transfers, discharges, retirements and deaths,” he said.

“A total of 18 members were transferred out of the province (PPU) without replacement, 47 retired from the police service and 20 were discharged from the organisation as being unsuitable for police duties.”

Snr Asst Comm Muchemwa was speaking at the PPU 2016 belated end-of-year party which was held on Saturday in Harare. He said PPU had a zero tolerance to any form of indiscipline and those found wanting would be dealt with accordingly.

The unit, Snr Asst Comm Muchemwa said, was undertaking various income generating projects such as animal husbandry, which includes the rearing of cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.

“We are also involved in crop farming and in the 2015-2016 summer cropping season we planted six hectares of soyabeans and harvested 6,2 tonnes of soyabeans,” he said.

“This season we planted five hectares of maize at Chipping Farm under the Government’s Command Agriculture scheme.” Snr Asst Comm Muchemwa said the shortage of appropriate water supply, especially during the winter and autumn seasons due to regular breakdowns of the borehole and high cost of electricity at Chipping Farm was affecting their horticulture project.

He said their residential camp was meant to accommodate 711 families and 285 single police members, but was now accommodating 1 609 families, most of whom were sharing houses, making it over populated by 898.

Snr Asst Comm Muchemwa said PPU had a housing co-operative which had 40 beneficiaries, while its members were also part of Imbahuru Housing Co-operative which has 280 police officers and ZRP Housing Co-operative which has 205 members.

Police Deputy Commissioner-General (Crime) Josephine Shambare said the PPU had a mammoth task of ensuring the security of VVIPs, including President Mugabe, Vice Presidents, ministers, diplomats and judges.

“I wish to also commend you for managing to reduce crime and related incidences at your various points of guards,” she said. “Certainly, a 27 percent decline in crime and related incidences during the period under review is a remarkable achievement.”

Deputy Comm-Gen Shambare said the number of accidents involving police vehicles belonging to the unit declined by 41 percent. – State Media