200 Children Abused In Chiredzi | Shock Figures Released

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi | At least 210 children have been abused in Chiredzi District this year raising serious concerns from local stakeholders. According to statistics released by Childline, the 210 cases were recorded in the district between January and August this year.

Childline has expressed concern at the rampant abuse of children by adults. Childline Project Officer for Chiredzi District, Givemore Magumunye told ZimeEye.com there was need for all stakeholders to come together and fight child abuse. “From January to August this year, 210 cases of child abuse were recorded. Child abuse takes place in various forms-there is gross negligence of minorse, s

exual abuse and physical abuse. Child sexual abuse is prominent due to paedophilic tendencies.Many children are also suffering from emotional abuse,” said Magumunye.

He also attributed the increase in cases of child abuse to socio-economic challenges. “As Childline we are holding awareness programmes but we wish to call on stakeholders to mobilise resources towards the same cause.Some children have been neglected as a result of socio-economic challenges.Some parents are failing to pay school fees for their children and we classify it as a form of abuse,”he said. People in the remote areas of Chiredzi are also reluctant to send their children to school, according to Childline. Cases of child abuse have also increased tremendously across the nation, according to Childline.