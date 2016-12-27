31 Babies Born In Bulawayo On Christmas Day

STRIPPERS from adult entertainment night spot, Private Lounge in Bulawayo, donated toys, clothes and six months supply of disposable diapers to the first five Christmas babies born at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

A total of 31 babies were born at the city’s two largest public hospitals, Mpilo Central Hospital and UBH on Christmas Day.

Among the 31 Christmas babies, 21 were born at Mpilo Central Hospital while 10 were delivered at UBH.

Private Lounge strippers said their donation was their way of giving back to the community.

Mpilo Central Hospital’s matron Sibonginkosi Sithole said the institution’s first Christmas baby was born two minutes after midnight on Saturday.

She said the biggest baby born on the day weighed 4,2kg.

“We’ve 21 babies made up of 12 boys and nine girls. Five of them were born through caesarean section. The smallest baby weighed 1,3kg,” said Matron Sithole.

UBH’s midwife Abigail Muvha Hara said of the 10 children born at the hospital, five were born through caesarean section.

The Chronicle spoke to some of the mothers who were overjoyed at giving birth on Christmas Day.

“I feel very special that my child shares a birthday with Jesus Christ. I was told by my doctor that I was going to deliver around Christmas time,” said Ms Elina Dube from Cowdray Park.

She said it was double celebrations for her family this year as she gave birth on a day the family was enjoying Christmas.

Ms Senzelaphi Nkiwane said she was happy to give birth to her fifth child on Christmas Day.

Nkiwane’s child was the biggest weighing 4,2kg.

The mothers of the first five babies born on Christmas Day at UBH received the assortment of birthday presents from five representatives of Private Lounge strippers.

Private Lounge Customer and Liaison officer, DJ Nash said it was a special time to shower the those born on Christmas Day with gifts.

“It’s part of our corporate social responsibility to give back to the community we do business with and this is our first Christmas in Bulawayo.

“These babies are special in that they were born on Christmas Day, a day when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ,” said DJ Nash.

He said donating to the less privileged was an ongoing exercise for the Private Lounge and on the cards was a belated Christmas party.

“We want to spend a day at an Old People’s Home where we again intend to donate some goodies. We’re yet to identify the old people’s home but our plan is to put a smile to the faces of our grandparents,” said DJ Nash. – State Media