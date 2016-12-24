6 Burn To Death In Limpopo Crash

POLOKWANE – Six people, including a police constable, were burnt beyond recognition when two vehicles collided head-on near Polokwane in Limpopo, police said on Saturday.

The gruesome accident took place on the R37 between Polokwane and Burgersfort, Limpopo police said in a statement.

“Of the six occupants who perished, two were in the vehicle that was travelling in the westerly direction from Burgersfort to Lebowakgomo, and four were in the other one driven by the constable and travelling in the easterly direction.

“The collision took place just before the Mashite intersection and (the vehicles) immediately caught fire. The cause of the accident is not clear at this stage.” – Africa News Agency