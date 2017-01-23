6 Former MPs Slapped With Lawsuit

PARLIAMENT has descended heavily on six former legislators, who left without servicing their vehicle loans.

Former Zanu PF chief whip, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti (Mwenezi East) and ex-Energy minister, Dzikamai Mavhaire (Masvingo Central) are among those targeted for the action.

In summons filed at the High Court last month, Parliament seeks to recover a total of $258 809 in unpaid vehicle loans advanced to the legislators during their terms of office.

According to the summons, Bhasikiti owes $33 000 Mavhaire ($33 221) former Mabvuku-Tafara legislator, Moses Manyengavana ($22 384), former Mpopoma MP, Bekithemba Nyathi ($15 749), former Masvingo MP, Judith Mazhawazhi ($13 771), former Entumbane MP, Gladys Mathe ($14 064) and former Pumula South MP Albert Mhlanga ($19 988).

Bhasikiti and Mavhaire were expelled from the ruling party in 2015 before they joined former Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s opposition Zimbabwe People First party,

In its declarations filed at the High Court under separate case numbers, Parliament claimed that it gave $35 000 to each of the former MPs to enable them to purchase their service vehicles.

The august House said it was agreed at the time that repayment of the said loans would be effected through a stop order against their parliamentary allowances and that in the event of each member ceasing to be an MP before the expiry of his or her term of office through disqualification or imprisonment, Parliament would be entitled to claim the full balance of the loan.

“Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the plaintiff (Parliament) lent and advanced a sum of $35 000 to the defendant(s) and the defendant(s) purchased (vehicles) … on or about March 17, 2015, the defendants ceased to be Members of Parliament in terms of section 129(1)(k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” Parliament said.

“By reason of the defendant’s disqualification/expulsion from parliament, the full loan balance is now due, owing and payable to plaintiff.”

All the cited former legislators have since entered their appearance to defend notices. Newsday