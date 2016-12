ALSO READ – Accidents Across Zimbabwe LIVE Satellite Map

Dear ZimEye,

The above accident took place around 3pm today at Munyoro township, Sadza, Chivhu. 8 people were injured after the vehicle, a Toyota Noah veered off the road on its own. The injured were taken to Chivhu Hospital. By Paul Nduru.



