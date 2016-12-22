ACCIDENTS ACROSS ZIMBABWE: LIVE SATELLITE: News Coverage

ZimEye.com is performing a satellite live monitoring of the whole of Zimbabwe for road accidents. On this portal, ZimEye.com users will be able to view news updates, where an accident has happened and also to report any sudden incidents from their present locations. They will also be able to both monitor and report any unusual behaviour causing the accidents, such as the presence of potholes, police interference, bribery, as well as other nuisances such as objects in the roads so that motorists can be safe and sound. ZimEye wishes out valued readers and contributors a wonderful accident free festive season – ZimEye.com. HOW TO INSTANTLY REPORT: Send pictures, videos, and details to +447426863301, Email editor@zimeye.com

