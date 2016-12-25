Advocate Senda Dies

ONE of the first black advocates in Zimbabwean history, Advocate Lot Senda has died.

He was 92.

Adv Senda died on Friday night at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo after a short illness.

A family representative and grandson Mr Kalani Mjayeli Ndlovu last night confirmed the death of the veteran nationalist.

“I can confirm the death of Advocate Senda. He died last night (Friday) at Mater Dei Hospital after a short illness. Mourners are gathered at Number 1 Duxbury Avenue in Bradfield,” he said. – State Media