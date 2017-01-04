Afcon 2017: Chaos Hits Zim Ahead Of Tournament

0

Zimbabwe’s preparations ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon have been thrown into chaos by a row over accommodation and financial issues.

BBC Sport has learned the team refused to stay at the Zifa Village training facility, saying it is sub-standard, and have been booked at a Harare hotel by Footballers Union of Zimbabwe.

The team were also unable to use the national sports stadium for training because a $60 fee had not been paid.

They had to use a high school instead.

It is unclear why the fee was not paid, given a mobile network provider announced a $250,000 sponsorship for the Warriors two weeks ago to cover all of the team’s needs for their Nations Cup campaign.

Zimbabwe’s first match of the 14 January to 5 February tournament is against Algeria on 15 January. They will also face Tunisia and Senegal in Group B. BBC

