AFM Pastor Records Own “Horror Video” Committing Suicide

An AFM pastor, Richard Nhika has done the unthinkable, recording a horrific video of himself committing suicide.

Nhika who was also a gospel musician, shot a two-minute video of himself ending his life in a bush near Goodhope suburb in Harare.

After gulping down a poisonous substance said to be a cotton pesticide, the 38 year old Nhika was soon taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital.

He eventually passed away the following day.

The evidence suggests that the preacher killed himself over a misunderstanding with his girlfriend only identified as Nomatter.

He attempted to kill himself before. The first attempt was in 2009 when he broke up with a woman and that left him devastated.

“My brother I had committed to someone for about two years and we broke up. This was after I paid lobola for her and thereafter things went down the drain. I don’t understand what happened because I wanted to marry her. I was so heartbroken it took me time to recover from the whole issue,” Nhika told the state media then.

“I nearly committed suicide after that. I drank some poison and luckily I was rushed to hospital. However, the poison damaged some of my organs. A splenectomy was done as a result. I was heartbroken. I was saved by the grace of God as He didn’t let me die. I lived and I live for a higher calling.”

When he was asked as to reveal the identity of the woman, Nhika refused saying: “It’s all in the past. One day I’ll get married. I don’t want to drag her through the mud but she was and still is a good person. I’m optimistic that I’ll get married one day.”

The second according to sources was in 2015, after having an undisclosed misunderstanding with some members of his family.

“He tried to commit suicide after having a row with family members. However, he was overpowered by them and they took away the substance and he eventually calmed down,” said the source.

Nhika revealed at that time, that God had taken a hold of his life and he was ready to turn a new leaf and wanted to minister to the masses through Chivindi. At that time many thought Nhika was trying to use his misfortune and embellish it to gain mileage.

However, his recovery from the heartbreak seemed not to have been complete in light of the way he took his life this week.-state media