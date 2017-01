Anxiety has once again gripped Zimbabweans ahead of the Warriors crunch encounter against Senegal slated for Franceville on Thursday.

Zimbabwe dazzled in their 2-all draw against Algeria last Sunday, but focus has since shifted to what promises to be an iconic battle against a strong Senegal side.

There is an air of expectation among Zimbabweans that the second group match must present a full set of points for the Warriors if hopes of a knockout stage berth are to be entertained. – State Media