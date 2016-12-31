Another Horror Accident In Beatrice Rd: 5 FEARED DEAD



5 people are feared dead from a horrific accident that occurred in Beatrice road Saturday afternoon.

Two people reportedly sustained deep cuts on their heads, while others came out miraculously.

The mishap happened when a kombi (traveling in the opposite direction) turned into an Eagle Liner bus and was crashed into. Several people were swiftly rescued and ZimEye.com releases the video of

…the rescue operation. ZimEye.com interviewed the driver of a vehicle that was behind the Eagle Liner bus, and he told our reporter that the kombi driver was most likely playing with his phone when he abruptly turned into the Eagle Liner bus. “It was out of sheer luck that the bus driver was not speeding, otherwise passengers in the bus would have been killed”, he said.