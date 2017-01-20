ARMY ATTACK: Soldiers Raid Jammeh’s Home – Report

Yahya Jammeh’s home village of Kanilah has been taken by ECOWAS forces.

Sources within The Gambia say soldiers armed to the teeth swooped in on the dictator’s compound residence in the first attack on a tyrant refusing to leave office after an election defeat.

At the time of writing Jammeh was making frantic efforts to negotiate an amnesty with Mauritania’s president, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz. The agreement could among other things see Jammeh receiving political asylum protection and being quickly airlifted out of the country.

Jammeh’s opponent, Adama Barrow, won an election last month.

Jammeh, who has ruled Gambia since 1994, is also seeking a security detail and clearance to take his assets, named regional officials said, asking not to be identified because a public announcement has not been made. His request to stay in his home village of Kanilai has been denied, they said. It was not clear where he will go. More to follow…

