Baboons Terrorise Pumula South Residents

BABOONS are continuously terrorising residents of Pumula South in Bulawayo as they move from a nearby forest around Khami Dam in search of food.

A number of residents yesterday expressed concern that the baboons are now vandalising their roofs as they hop from one house to the other. They told a Chronicle news crew that the baboons are also raiding their mango trees for the fruit.

Sometimes the baboons snatch bread from children coming from the shops.

One resident, who identified himself only as Mr Sibanda, said they also fear that the baboons may bring diseases to their neighbourhood.

“We don’t know what diseases these animals bring from the forests. We and our children eat the same mangoes. We are worried that there may be outbreaks of deadly diseases. Most houses have mango trees and only God knows what will happen once the mangoes get finished. We don’t know what they will feed on next,” he said.

Another resident, identified only as Mr Moyo, said his roof was destroyed by baboons. He said the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority must intervene.

“Many houses have been affected. These animals are destroying our property. It’s another expense to replace the destroyed asbestos sheets. May the National Parks people find a way to help us,” said Mr Moyo.

He said women and children are now afraid of going to the shops.

“These animals are taking advantage of children and women. They snatch their groceries. We have since stopped sending children to buy bread from the shops, the bread never reaches home,” he said.

The area’s councillor, Mr Siboniso Khumalo said the wildlife authority was notified of the problem, but no action was taken.

“We once placed a complaint at the National Parks and they promised to come and help us. No one ever came back to say the baboons were still being a problem. We thought they had all been dealt with. I wasn’t aware of the new problems,” said Clr Khumalo.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority Public Relations Officer Ms Caroline Washaya-Moyo referred the matter to their Bulawayo offices, but efforts to get a comment there were fruitless. – State Media