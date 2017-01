Gambia – Gambia’s new president says defeated leader Yahya Jammeh is expected to leave for Guinea within hours.

Adama Barrow tells The Associated Press that he will return home to Gambia once it’s “clear” and a security sweep has been completed.

He spoke in an interview on Saturday, just hours after Jammeh announced he would relinquish power.

Barrow is in neighbouring Senegal, where he was inaugurated on Thursday amid concerns for his safety. News24