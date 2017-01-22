BIKITA-WEST :Beaten And Shot At – Lucky To Be Alive | OPINION

Patrick Guramatunhu | “We cannot say anything other than condemn those who are resorting to violence and we only hope our plea will convert them because it does not help our democracy,” said Professor Madhuku. He was reacting to the story of the beating of his NCA Bikita West by-election candidate and his manager.

Zimbabwe is NOT a democracy!

Professor Madhuku your NCA friends were lucky they were beaten and shot at and lived to tell the story. Hundreds of thousands Zimbabweans were beaten and raped and over 500 were murdered in cold blood in the 2008 elections alone. Zimbabwe is not democracy but an autocratic dictatorship which has mastered the art of rigging elections and has no qualms in using violence to retain power. It is just people like you, Tsvangirai, Joice Mujuru and all the other opposition minions out there are focused on winning the few gravy train seats Zanu PF throws at the opposition you refuse to see the political reality of the dictatorship.

“The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn’t now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections,” wrote Senator David Coltart in his book.

“The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility.”

It was only after the rigged July 2013 elections, when many of the MDC leaders had failed to secure any seats on the gravy train, only then did MDC leaders finally saw the need to implement the reforms and boycott all future elections until the reforms are implemented. “No reform, no elections!” was rammed down the throats of Tsvangirai, Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti and all the other MDC leaders by the reality of the blatant vote rigging.

It is not that Professor Madhuku and his NCA, Joice Mujiru with her Zim PF and all the new kids on the block do not know what a democracy is and that Zimbabwe is not a democracy; they do. They are all taking part in the election knowing Zanu PF will rig the vote and commit wanton violence just to be absolutely certain there is no regime change. Madhuku and company will contest the elections for the same reason MDC contested the 2013 elections – greed.

Zanu PF will keep throwing the few seats to the opposition to keep them interested, the regime needs these token opposition to give the election process a measure of credibility and the few seats is a small price to pay.

Having a token opposition representation is not something new, Ian Smith had a few black MPs in pre-independent Zimbabwe. There were little more than talking manikins in parliament you would not know it the way these MPs drummed their chest like silverback gorillas. Ian Smith had no problem getting people to fill the talking manikin MP posts! Zanu PF too will never have to worry about the opposition boycotting elections, regardless how flawed and unfair they are, there will always be some opposition candidates fighting over the scraps!

“It is shocking to realise that as all this madness happens, ZEC has not said or done anything when the nation is expecting to hear from them if they take their work seriously,” said Madhuku, adding that the electoral body risks losing credibility.

No Professor Madhuku, it is you who lost all credibility; you clearly do not have common sense to know ZEC has been corrupted the commission considers helping Zanu PF rig the elections as their primary task.

If anyone thought that the beating of NCA officials in Bikita West has opened Professor Madhuku’s eyes they will be disappointed to know that had no effect. As long as there are scraps to be had Madhuku and company will be fighting over them.

“We cannot say anything other than condemn those who are resorting to violence and we only hope our plea will convert them because it does not help our democracy,” Madhuku said.

“We also call upon the electorate to remain steadfast and not to be intimidated into giving up. We must never reward perpetrators of violence by doing that.”

The real question for the country now is how many more innocent Zimbabweans must be beaten, raped and even murdered to finally convince people like Madhuku, Mujuru, etc. that Zimbabwe is not a democracy and elections are flawed?