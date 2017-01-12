BIKITA-WEST BY-ELECTION :Opposition Parties Ready To Humiliate Zanu PF

Terrence Mawawa, Bikita | With less than two weeks to go before the crucial Bikita West by-election, opposition parties say they are ready to defeat Zanu PF.

Tanyaradzwa Terrence Makumbo of Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe(PDZ) said the Bikita West by-election would gauge the mood of the electorate ahead of the 2018 polls.

“It is crystal clear that Zanu PF will be defeated in the Bikita West by-election.The people of Bikita are fed up with Zanu PF’s empty promises,”said Makumbo.

He lamented the lack of development, rampant corruption and poor road networks in the area. “We will deal with the real issues affecting the people of Bikita West Constituency. The real issues affecting the people of Bikita West Constituency include poor roads, lack of adequate health facilities,unemployment,siltation of rivers and poverty.That is what we want to address as a party. Zanu PF has failed dismally to address such key matters,”said Makumbo.

He said despite the threats from the ruling Zanu PF party, he was determined to romp to victory. “I am holding door to door campaigns in the constituency and I am optimistic of winning resoundingly. I cannot say anything about what other candidates are doing but I am confident of victory,”said Makumbo.

Firebrand ZimPF candidate for Bikita West Constituency, Kudakwashe Gopo also said he was confident of victory. He declared he would win the election by a wide margin. “I am more than prepared for the election. I am not a visitor like some aspiring candidates. Let it be known that I reside in Bikita. I have always been a winner and I know that I will romp to victory,”said Gopo.

Independent candidate Heya Shoko, a former MDC MP for the constituency said he was confident of victory despite attempts by Zanu PF to intimidate his supporters. Opposition parties are optimistic of victory against a fractured Zanu PF.