Bikita-West By-Election: Turn Out Good As More Women Than Men Vote | LATEST

Today, 21 January 2017, there is a by election in Bikita West constituency, below is a midday report by Heal Zimbabwe Trust.

Six candidates are vying for the Parliamentary seat and these are Beauty Chabaya (ZANU PF), Kudakwashe Gopo (ZimPF), Madock Tatirai Chivasa (NCA), Tanyaradzwa Terrence Makumbo (PDZ) and two independent candidates Heya Shoko and Innocent Muzvimbiri. Heal Zimbabwe Trust has deployed 58 human rights monitors on the ground to assess whether the election process is being held in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner. Below is a mid morning update of the voting process:

Guru Polling station ward 11

The polling station opened on time. 50 people had voted as at 7:30. 40 people were in the queue when polling station opened. (About 30 women and 20 men.)

Mangondo Secondary School ward 11

The polling station opened on time. More than 100 people had voted as at 8:30am.About 100 people were in the queue waiting to vote. There were about 70 women and 30 men.

Nyika council clinic ward 12

The polling station opened on time. More than 120 people had voted as at 8:15am. 15 people in the queue waiting to cast their vote as at 8:15am. 9 are women while 6 are men.

St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church Polling station wards 12

The polling station opened on time. A total of 50 people had voted as at 7:30am. About 30 people in the queue waiting to vote.4 youths (all women) indicated that they were assisted to vote

Pamushana Secondary School ward 32

The polling station opened on time. More than 100 people had voted as at 8am. The majority of them are women. No incidents of violence or human rights abuses reported yet.

Makotore Primary School ward 32

The polling station opened on time, more than 55 people (32 women and 23 men) had voted as at 8am. 8 people were assisted to vote (3 men and 5 women). 3 people were turned away (2 men and 1 woman) because they did not have identity cards.

Zinwa water works polling station ward 32

The polling station opened on time. 85 people had voted as at 8 am. 39 were men and 46 females. 2 people were turned away (no identity cards) and 8 people assisted to vote (7 females and 1 male) due to old age and illiteracy.

Marozva Primary School ward 32

Voting process going on well. Presiding officer Kaliphinos Itayi has refused to provide voter statistics to accredited observers.

Mandiki Primary School ward 9

The polling station opened on time. More than 100 people had voted by 8am.The majority of voters being women. ZANU PF members Magret Pise, Nelson Mubako, Charles Chapwanya and Nesbert Machando threatened voters with violence if ZANU PF looses.

Nyemba Primary School ward 9

The polling station opened on time and voting is going on well. 42 people had voted by 7:52am (32 women and 17 men) Rain affecting voter turn-out

Vushe Primary School ward 9

The polling station opened on time and the process is going on well. 40 people had voted (17 women and 23 men) as at 7:30am.

Jaravaza Primary School ward 10

Polling station opened at 7:00 am. About 150 people were already in the queue waiting to vote (85 women and 65 men).

Mukanganwi Secondary school ward 10 polling station

Polling stations opened at 7am.About 300 people were already in the queue waiting to vote. There were about 170 women and 130 men.

Charamba Primary school ward 19

-Polling stations opened at 7am. About 100 people had cast their vote as at 8am.There were about 60 women and 40 men.

Makondo Primary School ward 19

Polling stations opened at 7am.About 100 people had cast their vote by 7:50am.There were about 70 women and 30 men.

Muvhuti Primary school ward 22

Polling stations opened at 7am.Voted process started with only ZANU PF AND ZPF polling agents present. The Independent candidate, Innocent Muzvimbiri’s agent arrived after the voting had already started.

Bikita Health centre ward 13

Polling stations opened at 7am .59 voters had cast their votes by 8am. 38 were men whilst 21 were women. Three people were assisted assisted to vote.

Mupakwa Primary School ward 13

Polling stations opened at 7am.180 people had voted by 8:30am.100 were women while 80 were men.

Mandara Primary School ward 5

Polling stations opened at 7am .Only 50 people had cast their votes by 9am.30 were women while 20 were man.

Bikita Minerals Primary School ward 30

Polling station opened at 7am. About 40 people were in the queue when polling station opened. No cases of intimidation have been recorded so far.

Chitsanga Primary school ward 22

Polling stations opened at 7am. 200 people had voted as at 8.40am.About 120 women and 80 men.

