Bikita-West Clash, Zanu PF vs Opposition

ALL is set for today’s Bikita West by-election with 58 polling stations having been established for a poll in which more than 15 000 people are expected to cast their vote.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) Masvingo provincial manager Mr Zex Zirabada Pudurayi said everything was in place for the election.

“We are ready to conduct the Bikita West by-election set for tomorrow (today). All polling officers have been deployed to their polling stations which we have established. We have established 58 polling stations,” said Mr Pudurayi.

He said Zec held a party liaison committee meeting on Thursday and all election agents were given an opportunity to air their views.

“We had an opportunity to hold a meeting with all election agents and every candidate’s representative was given the floor to comment on the general environment ahead of the by-election. By late yesterday we had not received any problem despite the unconfirmed reports of violence. By right anything of that nature should be brought to our attention as Zec,” Mr Pudurayi said.

Zanu PF candidate Beauty Chabaya is bubbling with confidence.

She said she would win the by election as a befitting present to President Mugabe, who turns 93 next month.

“I am satisfied with the work we have done with my campaign team on the ground. I am confident of retaining this seat left by my predecessor who ironically was my senior at high school, Munyaradzi Kereke. Come tomorrow evening I will be the new MP for Bikita West,” said Chabaya.

Kereke was jailed for 10 years for raping his niece.

Chibaya said people from Bikita West have faith in her capabilities to improve their livelihoods through a number developmental projects.

“The fact that I won the primary elections in my party shows that people have faith in me and they will not fail me today. I have offered my services to the people of this constituency and I am committed to bring a positive change to the communities. We all know that there is drought in Bikita and food production will be on top of my priorities once I am elected,” she said.

Other candidates in today’s poll are Mr Kudakwashe Gopo of ZimPF, Mr Heya Shoko (Independent). Mr Madock Chivasa (NCA), Innocent Muzvimbiri (Independent) and Terence Makumbo (Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe). – State Media