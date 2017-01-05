Bill Saidi Dies | Fresh Details

Veteran journalist and former Zimpapers editor, William Saidi, commonly known as Bill Saidi has died.

Saidi (79) died in Zambia yesterday. His passing on filtered through social media yesterday with several journalists expressing their shock at the news.

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists secretary-general, Foster Dongozi, said Saidi’s demise left the journalism fraternity poorer.

“As a union we are deeply saddened by the death of veteran journalist who has been in all manner of speaking seen it all in the industry and was a reservoir of knowledge and history pertaining to the media industry and that of the nationalist movement.

“Journalism is poorer following the death of Saidi. He was known for being a stickler for accuracy, professional and ethical journalism. We join his family and colleagues in mourning a pioneer of Zimbabwean journalism,” said Dongozi. Zimbabwe National Editors Forum (Zinef), acting chairperson Njabulo Ncube posted on his Facebook page ”Just received news that Bill Saidi passed on in Kitwe, Zambia today. No other details right now.”

Journalist Ranga Mberi tweeted: “Sad to hear Bill Saidi has passed away. Bill and Sam Munyavi were the two columnists I loved the most growing up. His wit was legendary! RIP” Saidi was once editor of the Sunday News and the Daily News. According to WeaverPress, Saidi was born in 1937, at David’s Mission, Marondera and educated in Zimbabwe. As both a writer and journalist, Saidi had his work published in Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia and elsewhere and in magazines such as African Parade, New Writing from Zambia, Okike and the Negro Digest.

They have also been published in various anthologies such as Voices of Zambia, and Norton’s Introduction to Literature (2010).

Saidi has also published novels: The Hanging (1978); Return of the Innocent (1979), Day of The Baboons (1988) Gwebede’s Wars (1989), and The Brothers of Chatima Road (1990).

He has written Who’s Who in Zimbabwe (1991) and a memoir A Sort of Life in Journalism (2011). He published two short stories with Weaver Press: ‘A Fine Day for a Funeral’ Writing Still (2003) and ‘The Winning Side’ Writing Now (2005). – State Media