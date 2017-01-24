Binga Gives Thumbs Up To Tsvangirai Opposition Alliance

Luke Tamborinyoka | President Morgan Tsvangirai today met opinion leaders in Binga, Matabeleland North province where the community here expressed concern over their underdeveloped area, among other concerns.

They gave thumbs up to the proposed alliance of opposition parties, expressing hope that the new government will deal with the interests and concerns of ethnic minorities such as the Tonga people.

They had grievances over the lack of proper schools and hospitals, blaming Mugabe and Zanu PF of pursuing exclusive policies that sidelined other people and groups.

The community leaders had issues with the stringent fishery regulations that failed to take into account the fact that their lives revolve around fishing in the Zambezi.They said they had hope in the 2018 election and that the coalition of opposition parties would overthrow the Zanu PF culture of exclusion.

President Tsvangirai assured the Tonga community that the new government would take seriously their concerns and usher in a new governance culture in full compliance with the Constitution.

President Tsvangirai is on a tour of all the country’s provinces, listening to the concerns of the people and allowing them to input into the sculpting of the governance architecture of the new government of 2018.

The Tonga community welcomed the alliance of opposition parties and the creation of a common front in 2018, saying it gave them hope that this time around, Zanu PF would be consigned to the dustbins of history.

In the next two days, President Tsvangirai will engage opinion and party leaders in Lupane and Hwange.

Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications