BLOODY ATTACK: Kwekwe Man Killed For Urinating In Public | WARNING DISTURBING PICTURES

Terrence Mawawa, Kwekwe |An enraged Kwekwe man, Tinashe Sibanda fatally assaulted a man who pulled out his manhood and urinated in front of the former and his girlfriend, killing him in the process.

Brighton Mlilo (31) of Amaveni Township, Kwekwe, was fatally assaulted by Sibanda after urinating in front of the latter who was walking with his girlfriend. Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Joel Goko, confirmed the incident and said the suspect was arrested after handing himself to the police. According to the police, Sibanda was walking with his girlfriend, Mininehle Ngwenya.

As they approached St Martins Primary School in Kwekwe, Mlilo pulled out his organ and urinated in front of the two. Sibanda did not take the incident lightly and attacked Mlilo.

The two began to fight and Sibanda hit Mlilo with an unidentified object others described as a machete causing him to fall unconscious and died instantly. When Sibanda realised that Mlilo was dead, he went to Kwekwe Police Station to report the matter.

A witness claimed to ZimEye.com, “the matter started at Mutegude shopping center and the victim managed to run away for a distance of 300 meters before he caught up with him near Chemhere complex and he died on the spot. He had had deep cut all over the body especially arm, legs and two in the head.”

The ZRP has confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that a man was assaulted and died in Amaveni after urinating in front of a man who was walking along with his girlfriend. The man (Sibanda) handed himself to the police immediately after the incident,” said Goko.

Goko urged the public to desist from taking the law into their hands. “It is always imperative for the public to respect the law. That way we can avoid unnecessary deaths,” he said. – ZimEye