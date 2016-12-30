BLOODY FACTIONALISM: Khupe Flack Over “Senior VP” Blutt

A Christmas dinner organised by the MDC in Dallas, USA was poorly attended due to the price tag and rumblings of discontent.

Some MDC supporters were not happy when the draw card, Thokozani Khupe was described as the senior Vice President of the MDC.

“The main reason is that some MDC-T members here in the States disagreed with the fact that the organisers of the event referred to Khupe as the party’s Senior Vice President in their publicity messages on the social media. They felt that the organisers sought to elevate Khupe above the MDC-T’s other co-vice presidents, Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri.

They contended that instead of using the dinner to unite members in the diaspora, the organisers tried to use it to advance narrow factional objectives,” a USA-based told Harare Post.

USA provincial chairman, Den Moyo said : “ As we celebrate Christmas starting today with our dinner fundraiser in New York where we have been blessed by the presence of our MDC-T Senior Vice President Thokozani Khupe, let us not forget the less fortunate in Zimbabwe who have been visited by poverty due to failed policies of a 92 year old that refuses to step down.”

Charges for the dinner were pegged at $100 for sharing the table with Khupe, while other tables were going for $50 each which some party members felt were too high.