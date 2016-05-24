Bona Mugabe’s Baby Adopted? | PICTURES

61

A cross section of Zimbabweans on social media have disputed the maternity of President Robert Mugabe’s grand-child.

Social media cycles were on Monday abuzz with postings by people charging that the baby looks far much older than the age proclaimed for the baby and the First Family may have played the “Gilbert Deya trick” of smuggling someone else’s child after faking a

pregnancy.

Most queried was the size of the baby’s hair which people said cannot in any way be that of a four week old baby. ZimEye readers exchanged barbs over the sensation as they drew a spectrum of pictorial comparisons. Pictures below show comparisons between Bona’s “one month” child with other children far older than one month.

Pictures of members of the First Family in Singapore show a bouncing baby boy with big hair, wide open eyes and sometimes with smiling mannerisms that “cannot be performed by a baby of the age proclaimed.”

Some people also said in one of the pictures taken on Sunday, the little baby furthermore appears holding onto President Robert Mugabe’s finger with a clenched grip which they say is an act that cannot be performed by a four week old baby.

Some went to the extent of questioning Bona Mugabe’s pregnancy claiming that there was never a photo showing her in her pregnancy but the family is quick to publish her photos with the “new born” baby.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba could not be reached for comment on the matter as his mobile phone was not reachable at the time of writing.

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Tjingababili

    TOO POSH TO PUSH!

  • Ndabazezwe Viki

    Who cares,after all like grandfather like grand child the little boy is a foreigner to Zimbabwe.

  • Zhingazi

    Zim Eye unombonyepa hako but apa wataura chokwadi kamwana kakachembera aka

  • Gabriel The Angel

    Are they sure they are displaying the correct 1 month old baby not his older version double? That hair looks kinky already…..

  • Quartermaster Wacho

    Ini muridzi we mwana Zii ndichidya 15billion yangu yandakapihwa#thisflag

  • Tea

    The girl could not fall pregnant & they have used a surrogate. All her so called pregnancy pictures looked like she was wearing a tent. Her face never swelled and now her post pregnancy pictures show zero change to her breasts? This baby was birthed by someone else and is st least 6months old. But Zimbabweans being traumatised can’t see

  • Wezhira

    This is the problem with people vasina kumboita vana now they are experts on what age a baby should have hair or be active? Kana vekwenyu vari under developed coz of poverty don think it allies to everyone…That kid is the spitting image of Bob

  • FlyboyX

    Now that u say this??? tione…!!

  • Chobdo

    Ukuvo kwava kurwara kwevanhu. People and the media are just insane.

  • DR

    If you and your mother are traumatized because of poverty, it does not follow that the rest are traumatized. If your mother’s face swelled whilst pregnant of an underfed baby it does not follow that Bona’s face /head will swell. Finally congratulations to Simba and Bona for a bouncing healthy and wealthy baby, and suffer continue to the loud mouthed imbeciles like you, who ululated when their idiotic and illiterate leader called for sanctions against themselves.

  • Ndirikusekerera

    Whether adopted or not, the baby is theirs, and they are happy, asi imi munongomama chete, come election time, we vote for zanupf big time, and if we lose we rig big time. This country’s wealth belongs to only the chosen few, and not idiots who are busy debating about mwana asiri wavo. You deserve to starve.

  • truths

    You must be a medium spirit of an illiterate person who died in extreme poverty. No wonder why you can not differentiate the truth from lies, sense from senseless. Nhamo ine nharo. hahahahahah.

  • Prophet

    Idiot Zimbabwe will be ruled by foreigners forever. That is a future president, whether you like it or not and your offspring will be wailing in absolute poverty whilst the foreigner enjoys the idiots wealthy. kikikikikiki, You deserve it because you are cursed.

  • Farai72

    Saka baba ndiani?

  • mujibha

    I showed the picture of Bona’s baby to an American friend and asked her how old do you think this baby is? She answered about 4 months. When I pointed out to her that the baby was 4 weeks old she definitely didn’t believe it. Try it and see what results you get.

  • Tea

    A surrogate carries your child on your behalf that is all. It’s theirs but not carried by bona

  • Tea

    I’m not in poverty
    My mother is not either she long dead. Maybe your ugly mama is!
    I’m a midwife and see pregnant women day in & out
    I’m not a supporter of MD-shit
    Next?

  • Dr. Chatunga -ex son of RGM

    So Mugabe fucked his daughter.

  • Nyamambishi

    Imi imbondiudzaiwo so Bona anoenda kuBaby Clinic kuSingapore here or anenge achienda kuParirenyatwa.

  • Genevienne

    Ok now people my friend is friends with Grace .bona had a baby in January please stop with all this heee adoption heee what .the baby is 4months going to 5months .

  • Mina Makoti

    KuSingapore

  • Mina Makoti

    Kakorore kaBona kakangwarira akiti. Madziso kuti jejeje.
    Kanosise kutengerwe ma khaki kaende ku chikora.

  • Nyenze

    Hahahaha

  • chimbambaira

    ngazvitenderere ngazvingaende mberi machere kunge mombe chingwendere

  • Rx

    Satan wavaroma bona haafe akazvara nekiti akanyengwa ndokubvisiswa mimba. Saka chibeteko chakawora

  • Rx

    Mufana akaroora chikwambo uyo. Ane nhamo naka. Kuti aite mwa kutohura netwusikana twake twe kare. Pamwana waMatibili hapana dhiri

  • Rx

    Uri duzvi

  • Rx

    Imbecile ndiwe mucio

  • Zimbas futu

    Stop lying bona was at Mugabe’s birthday celebration in Feb with no baby. Your damage limitation lying is making it worse quit it bitch

  • Enough

    Bona is not posh and never will be. She looks like she needs a bath most days esp wearing those stupid bows like a 8yr old girl & stupid kitten heels. These people have no class despite the millions they have stolen.

  • GIFT

    Hey one month old baby apa pane nyaya apa. If you go back to our stories the child was said to have been born mid April. I remember speech yaPresident on independence day (18th) talking about Bona going to give birth anyday soon. Which makes the back one month and some days old. Hey!!! pakaoma. Chete chinoziva ivhu kuti mwana wembeva ari kurwara. Ndapedza zvangu.

  • kareoke

    anyway who cares? next story please