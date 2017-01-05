Bond Notes Cause Sleepless Nights For Vendors

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo |Vendors in the ancient city of Masvingo say the controversial bond notes are causing sleepless nights and untold mayhem in their trade.

Speaking to ZimEye.com during a snap survey held in the ancient city today, the vendors said although the controversial bond notes were trading at par with the United States Dollars, it was difficult to remain afloat in business because they (vendors) were unable to purchase products from South Africa using the controversial currency.

The bond notes were introduced last year as a desperate measure by RBZ Governor John Mangudya to cushion the cash crisis in the country. Despite the introduction of the bond notes, long meandering queues are seen at most banking halls across the country.

Tariro Makovere a vendor based in the city of Masvingo said:”It has become difficult to remain in business after the introduction of the useless bond notes.” Delight Chamisa another vendor also said:”I usually purchase my merchandise from South Africa and Harare but it is no longer the same because of the bond notes.”

Raviro Chagwiza an 18-year-old vendor said:”Although the bond notes are trading at par with the United States Dollars,I strongly feel it is practically impossible to maintain the same trend.Our business partners are deeply reluctant to accept the useless bond notes.” Asked about the feasibility of bond notes Mercy Mataruse said:”We are losing lucrative business deals because of the introduction of bond notes.” Lorraine Hove said :”The bond notes are useless ,you cannot go to South Africa to buy products using bond notes.I do not see any benefits of using bond notes.”