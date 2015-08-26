BREAKING NEWS: “Jarzin Man” Dies

No one will ever forget the voice that used to shout “JARZIN” every morning on ZBC then Radio Two now Radio Zimbabwe.

That was the voice of non other than Lazarus Tembo one of the finest radio and television personalities from Zimbabwe.

The man behind that voice has died.

“Lazzie T” as Tembo was popularly known died in the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

Announcing the death of Tembo former colleague at the ZBC and close associate, Eric Ramsley Knight, described Tembo as the greatest voice to come out of the ZBC.

“Ladies and gentlemen, comrades and friends, media colleagues and fellow Zimbabweans, it is with great sadness and sorrow that I share the news of the death of one of the finest broadcasters the country has ever produced, Mr Lazarus Tembo,” said Knight in a media announcement.

Tembo was the original presenter of the popular ZBC TV programme Mvenge Mvenge. He was also producer and presenter of several local music promoting programmes on both ZBC TV and radio.

However, most Zimbabweans will remember him for the breakfast radio quiz show Jarzin man which was broadcast on Radio 2 at 6:45 every morning. Tembo would also be remembered for his scintillating presentation of the popular Radio Two Top Twenty count down on Saturdays.

Commenting on the death of Tembo, one Tariro Mhandu described him as every school child’s morning alarm to school.

“Tembo was every child’s alarm to school. The moment you heard the Jarzin shout on radio and you are not yet around the school you would know you were late for school,” he said.

Details on the death of the veteran broadcaster are still coming through. Tembo’s death comes at a time when Zimbabweans are still mourning the death of yet another gallant Zimbabwean personality in the form of footballer Willard Mashinkila Khumalo who will be buried in Bulawayo on Thursday.