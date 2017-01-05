Naked Herald Female Boss Speaks | EXCLUSIVE

VIDEO LOADING (press play)

Staff Reporter| One of The Herald newspaper’s bosses who was (inside the Herald office building) attacked in a rage over an alleged sex triangle yesterday, has opened up for the first time.

ZimEye.com can confirm that the victim is Mrs Patience Mhlolo (see video and pictures.) who is the paper’s Digital Mananger.

seen in pictures holding a selfie as the violence continued (click here to read more).

She spoke to ZimEye.com in the below exclusive interview revealing her feelings and views following the attack which left her humiliated by three women who were all claiming she has bedded their respective husbands. Another staffer, a man was also involved, the latter who can be

Mrs Mhlolo told ZimEye the allegations against her are not true. “I did not do anything,” she said.

Asked on how her health is following the attack, an unshaken Mhlolo said she has not been moved and is even at work as at today, a day after the attack.

Questioned on if she is planning to sue the attackers she replied saying, “I don’t know.”

Attempts to ascertain the verified identities of the male workers Mrs Mhlolo is alleged to have bedded, were fruitless at the time of writing.

