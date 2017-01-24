BREAKING NEWS: Police Attack Vendors in Harare, Cause Chaos

Ray Nkosi| Police this morning fought running battles with vendors in Nelson Mandela and Kwame Nkruma avenue.

The vendors are resisting the confiscation of their wares by Harare City Council Municipal Police in the Central Business District (CBD) and a court hearing set for this afternoon.

Police violently fired teargas across the CBD to disperse the vendors many who ended up retreating.

Business was temporarily brought to a halt as shop owners closed their shops fearing that the chaos could destroy their goods.

Harare City Council is carrying out an operation to remove vendors from the city’s pavements.

VISET’s Urgent High Court Application to Be Heard This Afternoon

Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET)’s urgent High Court application against the eviction of vendors operating within the Central Business District of Harare will be heard by Justice Mangota today at 14:30hrs. The respondents in the case are; 1st The City of Harare, 2nd Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and 3rd The Commissioner General of Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Meanwhile, on Saturday the 21st of January, VISET supported a cascading training workshop by SOCHAMPS to fellow vendors on Socio-Economic Rights, Leadership, and Tools for Social Accountability and Transparency. The workshop was held in Chitungwiza and was attended by over 90 vendors (SOCHAMPS) operating at Chigovanyika Shoping Centre