Stunner (Desmond Chideme) has admitted cheating on his wife, Olinda.

He spoke in an interview to Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa. He said, “I am sorry that I did the act, why I did it, I will have to explain to her.”

He continued saying “I am not looking for a way out.” Stunner however obstinately said he does not owe his fans an explanation. ” I do not owe my fans an explanation on what happened,” he said.

