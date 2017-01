Stunner deliberately pushes Olinda to the edge.

It is now finally over between Stunner and Olinda after their relationship reached alarming violent levels with the wife threatening to burn down “everything”. ZimEye can reveal in the below live video Olinda on Saturday exploded for the last time as Stunner told her it is all over now. In the violent melee, Stunner is told he does not own even the suitcase he is trying to hurriedly tuck his clothes into, VIDEO: