BRIEFCASE PARTIES: Nyagomo Exposes Mujuru, Tsvangirai Hypocrisy

Barbara Nyagomo | Democracy is archaically derived from the Greek compound word; demos -people and kratia -rule. Modern political practitioners define it as majority rule. However, this is still not a democratic definition of democracy in Africa! This definition is dictatorial to say the least. A more accommodating definition would be “a system of leadership in which everyone has a say in government, including the minority.”

Human rights, views and opinions are valued and respected and everyone is treated with human dignity. Mockery and derision are signs of inferiority complex, inverse or otherwise. It is this congenial grounds and acceptance for political participation from all and sundry not a case of the pot calling a teapot black.

Some parties have the advantage of longevity of existence but they started small which can be likened to the seed which has phases of development after being planted. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

Other parties are a perpetuation of their take off platforms. Having started as a trade union, the majority of initial membership was enlisted from an already existing’apolitical’ organisation. Others are splinter groups created out of contention from the mother party. Follower-ship was already established prior to launching their party and still licking the wounds of being kicked out of the kings’ palaces. A lesson for them to change their mentality and embrace democracy and collective leadership.

Yet we find diligent parties which started from no established platforms.These work hard step by step and built themselves up to bring back human dignity, economic revival, kill corruption and cannibalism. For some parties to undermine others as if they are omnipotent is unfortunate. Even the tiniest parties represent particular ideologies which must be respected.

The idea of a coalition to gain power is a mammoth task and cannot be achieved single handedly as envisaged by past elections. Tolerance should be exercised as older opposition parties must not minimize other opposition parties on the basis of their current perceived size. It is way too early for the “big oppositions” to castigate others.

There has been inflamatory and demeaning verbal propaganda coming from other opposition leaders. Some leaders have intrinsic and selfish ambitions combined with lack of oversight in serving the country first before themselves.

Any political leader or political party that has Zimbabwe at heart must listen to the people voices.If the people want a coalition so be it.

Selfish Politicians with inflated egos are delaying the democratic process. People confuse capability to lead and the ability to lead.

In a team/coalition everyone is important whether they are big or small as you can lose elections by 1%.

This toxic rhetoric speeches are affecting progressive thinking and development.

Politics is about serving the people to make a difference not about amassing wealth and power.

In a democratic state the people have the power not kuti political leaders dictates

Zviri kuitwa izvi.

Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe-PDZ is happy to work with all parties that are people-centred.