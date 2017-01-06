Broke Harare City Council Splashes $107 000 on Rufaro Stadium

By Staff Reporter | The cash stripped Harare City Council has released $107 000 to be used for the renovation of Rufaro stadium, ahead of the 2017 football season.

Home ground for the Harare football giant, Dynamos, Rufaro stadium was condemned two years ago after the team together with CAPS United and the Zimbabwe Senior National Men’s teams, had complained about the artificial turf which they said was causing injuries to football players.

This forced the teams to relocate and share the National Sports Stadium, in the beginning of 2014.

Harare City Council for the past two years has been losing out on revenue (15%) it used to collect from every match.

Goran Blagojevich is the contractor who the Harare City Council approached for the renovation of the artificial turf.

“ The council resolved to avail $107 000 for the rejuvenation and restoration of the Rufaro Stadium artificial turf whose work should start as soon as possible to meet the Premier Soccer League Schedule of 2017 football season by March 2017,” said a Harare City Council official.