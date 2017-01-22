Broke ZANU PF Buys 320 Expensive Cars

President Robert Mugabe’s ruling Zanu PF — whose hard-pressed government is struggling to pay civil servants — has acquired 320 vehicles, as the party escalates preparations for the 2018 election campaign.

This comes as at least 45 samples of the vehicles were presented to Mugabe at the party’s Harare headquarters last December. Of the 45 Ford Ranger trucks, Mugabe handed over 13 to war veterans through their minister, Tshinga Dube.

This brings the total number of vehicles procured so far to 365. Zanu PF’s secretary for administration, Ignatius Chombo, yesterday confirmed the acquisition of the 320 vehicles at the party’s first national executive meeting of 2017.

He said now that the vehicles were there, Zanu PF youths — who received an undisclosed number of vehicles from the fleet — must “begin working”.

“ . . . as youth, your mandate is to campaign for the party, so we are actually looking for delivery from you,” Chombo said.

“From us, we know you want resources, you want cars to use. (Zanu PF youth league secretary Kudzanai) Chipanga had complained over that matter. His concern was the same as those of many people in our system, truly, there were not enough cars,” he said.

“We embarked on a programme to buy cars. Our youth league will get, so will the women’s league and . . . our provinces,” he added.

Chombo said the procurement process should be complete by Monday.

“ . . . it’s a process that is almost complete. We are just now left with clearance at customs but by tomorrow or Monday, you should have your resources,” he said.

He said the Zanu PF youth league should come up with a budget for the next 18 months leading to the elections.

“I am here to also understand the issues of concern for our youth. I also want to know the budget the youth are proposing that will start from February 1 to June, 2018.

“We don’t want a budget for 12 months but for 18 months because we have elections in 2018,” Chombo said. – Daily News