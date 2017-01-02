CAPS United CAF CL Squad Released | LATEST

After successfully beating the December 31 CAF player registration deadline, Makepekepe will surely participate in the CAF Champions League, with the first test being in Lesotho one the weekend of 10 – 12 February against Lioli FC with the reverse fixture scheduled for National Sports Stadium a week later.
Would the Lloyd Chitembwe side pass the Lioli FC hurdle, TP Mazembe will be the next stop in DRC on the weekend of 10-12 March.
Here is the full list:
SIBANDA EDMORE
MAKATUKA STEPHEN
SITHOLE LAST
DAUDA DENNIS
MUSARURWA VALENTINE
ZVIREKWI HARDLIFE
CHAFA DEVON
KAMHAPA CABBY
MUNZABWA CARLTON
BAMUSI PHINIAS
TSIPA LEONARD
NYAMUPFUKUDZA KUDZAI
NHIVI SIMBARASHE
CHIGUMBA PROSPER
JANGANO JUSTICE
KAMBANJE AMON