CAPS United CAF CL Squad Released | LATEST

After successfully beating the December 31 CAF player registration deadline, Makepekepe will surely participate in the CAF Champions League, with the first test being in Lesotho one the weekend of 10 – 12 February against Lioli FC with the reverse fixture scheduled for National Sports Stadium a week later.

Would the Lloyd Chitembwe side pass the Lioli FC hurdle, TP Mazembe will be the next stop in DRC on the weekend of 10-12 March.

Here is the full list:

SIBANDA EDMORE

MAKATUKA STEPHEN

SITHOLE LAST

DAUDA DENNIS

MUSARURWA VALENTINE

ZVIREKWI HARDLIFE

CHAFA DEVON

KAMHAPA CABBY

MUNZABWA CARLTON

BAMUSI PHINIAS

TSIPA LEONARD

NYAMUPFUKUDZA KUDZAI

NHIVI SIMBARASHE

CHIGUMBA PROSPER

JANGANO JUSTICE

KAMBANJE AMON