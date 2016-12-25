Caps United Gears Up For African Safari

Caps United chief executive officer Cuthbert Chitima says winning the league crown was an early Christmas gift for the club having gone for over a decade without a league crown.

2016 was a fruitful year for Caps United.

The return of Lloyd Chitembwe appeared to bring good tidings for the Green Machine who won their first league crown in 11 years.

Given the long wait the club had to endure, Chitima says winning the league was an early Christmas gift for the club.

With the CAF Champions League draw having been conducted last week, Chitima is not worried about the prospect of meeting TP Mazembe if they overcome Liolli of Lesotho in the preliminary round.

The Caps United executive is next week expected to meet the technical team to map a way forward as the club gears up for the African safari.

Chitima says it is at that meeting where the club will decide on whether to make any additions to their current squad.

After the end of the season, Chitembwe highlighted his desire to beef up the team by making some additions to the 2016 squad. – State Media