CASH CRISIS : Zimbos Can Now Swipe Through Mobile Phones

The cash crisis has led to an increase in the use of mobile and plastic money platforms.

Transacting with plastic money requires point of sale machines, which are however still a preserve of large shops.

Small scale entrepreneurs still find it difficult to access point of sale machines which appear to be a preserve of established businesses except for the innovative mazhanje fruit vendor who operates along Borrowdale road.

Necessity has again proved to be the mother of invention as one information technology expert Brian Mukudzavu has come up with an exciting and flexible application that allows people to swipe through their mobile phones.

The application requires a smart phone which is then connected to a mobile card reader which uses near field or wireless communication.

The gadget complements the ease of doing business concept as an insignificant amount is required to install the application.

With the fast pace in technological changes and innovation, Zimbabweans can say goodbye to cash challenges if full adoption of a range of mobile and plastic money platforms is promoted. – State Media