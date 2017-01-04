CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Harare Prophet Uses DEADLY FLAMES On People, Induces Pregnant Women Into Labour

1


PART1- By State Reporter | A controversial Harare preacher who once sold so called “anointed nails,” Ephias Jengeta, has been caught on camera using deadly flames on congregants after telling them that it is anointed fire from “anointed candles” which will make them achieve their goals in 2017. He can be seen in videos and pictures ZimEye.com now reveals in this part 1 & 2 news series.

He also confessed to forcing four (4) pregnant Harare women into labour during his cross-over (new year) night service in Highfields. Jengeta’s candles were quickly sold for large sums of up to $150 each following his announcement that they are “anointed.”

One of the pregnancies was 6 months and another 7 months old. Prophet Jengeta has insisted to ZimEye that the babies are not premature babies.

ZimEye.com has exclusively investigated Jengeta who says he is just using the power of God, and below was the first interview and live newsroom discussion with the preacher himself, critiqued by special guest – Bulawayo preacher, Steve Blomefield.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE
Previous articleMujuru Takes Stupidity Into 2017 | OPINION

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • sviru

    nothing shocking here. whats shocking is the level of your reporting which is pathetic. you give prominence to stories which are not newsworthy. The people you are talking about here are adults who are making independent decisions as adults. Where are you coming in???