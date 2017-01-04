CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Harare Prophet Uses DEADLY FLAMES On People, Induces Pregnant Women Into Labour



PART1- By State Reporter | A controversial Harare preacher who once sold so called “anointed nails,” Ephias Jengeta, has been caught on camera using deadly flames on congregants after telling them that it is anointed fire from “anointed candles” which will make them achieve their goals in 2017. He can be seen in videos and pictures ZimEye.com now reveals in this part 1 & 2 news series.

He also confessed to forcing four (4) pregnant Harare women into labour during his cross-over (new year) night service in Highfields. Jengeta’s candles were quickly sold for large sums of up to $150 each following his announcement that they are “anointed.”

One of the pregnancies was 6 months and another 7 months old. Prophet Jengeta has insisted to ZimEye that the babies are not premature babies.

ZimEye.com has exclusively investigated Jengeta who says he is just using the power of God, and below was the first interview and live newsroom discussion with the preacher himself, critiqued by special guest – Bulawayo preacher, Steve Blomefield.

