CELEBRITY SEX STUNTS: Olinda, Stunner, Pokello Played Us!!!

Jean Gasho | Yesterday I watched one of the most dramatic and disturbing videos of Zimbabwe’s hip hop rapper’s Stunner’s wife Olinda Chapel Chideme as she had a nervous breakdown live on Facebook. 33-year-old Olinda, who owns a nursing agency in the UK, was crying hysterically, accusing her 37-year-old hip-hop husband, real name Desmond Chideme of cheating on her with a 19-year-old teenager. In the shocking dramatic showdown live on Facebook, UK based Olinda told the world that she was the one who sponsored Stunner’ flamboyant lifestyle he flashes on social media as she cried hysterically.

She went on to give her live facebook audience a tour of the suburban house she said she owned, going into the bedroom to show the $3000 suite where the couple slept. Stunned viewers were shown Stunner’s closet full of designer gear, from Gucci to Versace. Viewers were told how Stunner had won the best-dressed man in Zimbabwe award in 2016. She showed the outfit she even picked for the rapper to wear as he collected the fashion award he boasts about. She did all this as she cried uncontrollably, appearing to vomit at one point. The dramatic live video ended with Olinda, who is a mother of 2, putting some pills in her hand, threatening to end her life live on Facebook.

Somehow, a few women rushed into the room and managed to end Olinda’s Facebook live feed. Everyone was left hanging, social media started buzzing like wildfire. A lot of people were concerned for Olinda’s wellbeing. I was just sitting there watching, shocked like everyone else. I called Nino to tell him that Stunner’s wife was about to commit suicide live on Facebook. I do not think this has ever been seen in the history of Facebook.

But as the first video was going viral, Olinda was back, live again on Facebook. Thank goodness she had not taken the pills, it seemed she had changed her mind after all. Somehow those women who had cut off the first video trying to help her were no longer there. She was alone again in the house. I thought that was odd. But anyway, it seemed she had a few more things to say about her loser, low-life, cheating scum bag husband Stunner and how much money she had spent on him.

She said she didn’t care about her reputation as her nursing business in the UK didn’t depend on social media. She said after the videos she would just deactivate her social media accounts and move on with her life.

As she was crying her heart out on Facebook, mentioning the limited edition cars and how much wealth she had, those women who had come into the room before to stop the live feed could be heard banging on the door, asking Olinda to let them in. She refused, saying she wanted to pour her heart on live Facebook as she was alone in this world since her mother died.

But somehow miraculously, the women found their way into the house again. There was no sound of breaking in, they just walked in and took the phone from Olinda as she protested. Again I thought that was odd, how did they just walk in if they were locked out. Anyway that was the end of the drama. The live one of course.

After that, Facebook went crazy. I have seen stories go viral. I have seen issues trending, but yesterday the Olinda and Stunner saga was something I had never seen.

Women were pouring their hearts feeling sorry for Olinda, some claiming to be in tears. Stunner was being called all sorts of names under the sun. Memes were being created, hundreds. Some were laughing at the situation. People were recording live videos on the issue. Everyone has an opinion. Debates started buzzing. There was even a live talk show on long distance relationships, lessons to be learned from the Olinda and Stunner Saga. Some women were against Olinda accusing her of having broken a marriage before, so it was karma, they said.

A few of my followers even sent me Olinda’s distressing videos, asking me to add my voice and say something about the situation as I always stood for abused women.

Though I was sympathizing with Olinda, I thought the whole story was just not adding up. It all seemed too dramatic and almost fake. I told Nino that something was just not adding up and I could not get involved in the story.

My gut instinct was proved right, I knew why I had not got my emotions involved. By midnight Olinda and Stunner had reportedly kissed and made up. They were together on snap chat, in the same house that Olinda had recorded her live Facebook meltdown.

This morning Olinda posted a public apology to her husband and how she got it all wrong. Apparently Stunner did nothing wrong to her.

In my opinion, from where I am sitting, it was all a publicity stunt. One of the most awful publicity stunts I’ve ever seen. Olinda and Stunner managed to fool an entire nation. They shut down Facebook for a day. The whole Zimbabwe was talking about them. I do not agree or condone what they have done, I think its morally wrong, but what I can’t deny is Olinda is a brilliant actress. She also wanted to show the world how wealthy she was. And it’s funny that she forgot to tell her live audience that she had also paid $16000 for her own lobola/dowry.

The sad thing about their publicity stunt is that that they used “abuse” as their script and storyline. How insensitive. The emotional and psychological abuse of women is not something to play around with. Olinda even went as far as to claim Stunner had called her fat so she had gone for weight loss surgery where she almost died. It’s also sad and pathetic that she also used suicide. Suicide is a very sensitive matter, traumatic to people who have been affected by it. They are people out there who have lost their loved ones to suicide, so why play with such a sensitive issue on social media just for publicity? There are also women out there who have been abused by men and yesterday they had got very emotional sympathizing with Olinda.

What Olinda did makes a mockery of the abuse and ill-treatment of women. It goes to show what people can do for fame and money these days.

Olinda is reported to be a registered nurse in the UK, she is in the caring profession yet she plays around with suicide on live Facebook. It questions her eligibility to the nursing profession. Even though it was a publicity stunt, what about her children? It’s a good thing she did this “stunt” whilst in Zimbabwe, was she in the UK, people would have called 999 on her and she would be in a psychiatric hospital as we speak, whether she was pretending or not, and would have risked her children being taken into care.

It was better to do a sex tape if they were that desperate for publicity.

Well, Stunner himself is a master of publicity stunts, that is how he survives in the spotlight. His claim to fame was a conveniently “leaked” sex tape of him and Pokello Nare in 2013. The sex tape made Stunner famous in Zimbabwe, and for Pokello famous in Africa.

Pokello Nare herself staged a publicity stunt with her Ghanian husband Elikem Kumordzi in 2014 when she was about to launch her new shoe line. The couple got into a very public social media fight of exchange of words and got Ghana and Zimbabwe talking, but only to “make up” a few days later to launch her shoe collection.

There is nothing new with publicity stunts, from Kim Kardashian to Lady Gaga. Sometimes celebrities have to resort to faking outrageous incidents just to stay relevant. The more people talk about them, the more money they make.

So my advice to Zimbabweans and Africans is: do not get too emotional when a celebrity couple “splits up” very publicly and are being a little too dramatic about it. Spare yourself unnecessary emotions especially where lovers are concerned. Half the time these couples are laughing their heads off in private whilst the public will be in debates and uproar. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna comes to mind. You will all end up looking like fools when the couple is “back together” and kissing in your face.

Africans do learn, there is such a thing as publicity stunts! People will do anything for fame, and can even use “abuse” and “suicide”. – Jeangasho.com