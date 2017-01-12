Chamisa Humiliates Govt On Internet Cost Increase, Says “Resist It!”

“This govt believes in… command agriculture, command economy and command pricing. The economy hates commanders and commandments…”

By Business Editor| Former Information Technology Minister and legislator for Kuwadzana, HON. Nelson Chamisa, has poured fire on the recent data cost increases.

Chamisa who is also the Vice President of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) said, “the government is running scared and is livid at the growing citizens’ social movement, characterised by the escalating restlessness of the populace on account of widespread impoverishment and economic meltdown.”

Chamisa narrates how just a few days ago, on the 9th January 2017, the government increased mobile data tariffs on bundled data services and promotions, “to the utter shock and chagrin of all citizens.”

“The setting of a floor price will stifle innovation in the telecommunications sector and put the burden of reduced revenue on the consumer by making citizens to pay more for data services. This will negate the gains of the inclusive government era and a major blow to e- readiness of the country,” said the MP.

“Charging $1 per 10MB is just extortionate and exorbitant. A recent survey report presented to the South African parliament ranked Zimbabwe 3rd in countries with the most expensive data in Africa, ” charged the former Information and Technology Minister.

Zimbabweans are now poorer following this latest move since the new floor prices make data specifically more expensive for example a 250mb daily bundle from Econet essentially priced at $5 and NetOne’s One Fusion package is likely to become more expensive.

The mobile operators will also be hard hit as the customer base is set to shrink and revenue will certainly dwindle and diminish, in what is likely to push many workers onto the jobless streets.

More importantly, this government decision will result in Zimbabwe continuing to score least and rank worst on the ‘ease to do business’ index, making it a hostile destination for business, capital and foreign direct investment.

HON Chamisa explained that this act has been rushed and imposed without adequate stakeholder and consumer consultation. This has been the hallmark of the dictatorial and unilateral disposition of this current government. “This brute government believes in macho-policy making and ruling by force. Government is best that governs least,” he said.

“This government believes too much in over regulation and over-refereeing. Of late, we have had command agriculture, command economy and command pricing. The economy hates commanders and commandments, ” added Chamisa.-