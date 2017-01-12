Cheeky Neighbour Inserts Finger Into Woman’s Pvt Parts

A MAN from Hwange has been arraigned for allegedly inserting his finger into the privates of his married neighbour through her bedroom window while her husband slept.

Hlonipho Sibanda (35) of Empumalanga suburb appeared before Hwange regional magistrate Mrs Dambudzo Malunga yesterday facing indecent assault charges.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to today for continuation of trial.

Sibanda said the woman fabricated the allegations against him because he rebuked her about her extra marital affairs.

“She is lying and fabricating these charges because I refused to take a letter to her boyfriend when she asked me to do so. I told her she is a married woman and I don’t condone such behaviour and she got angry. She wants to fix me (sic),” he said.

Sibanda said he was a happily married man and would never go after a neighbour’s wife.

Prosecuting, Mr Bheki Tshabalala said Sibanda caressed the woman and inserted a finger into her privates through a window while she was asleep with her husband.

“On October 25, 2016 at around 4AM, the accused proceeded to the complainant’s place of residence,” he said.

Sibanda allegedly peeped through an open window and saw the complainant and her husband sleeping.

“The complainant was sleeping near the open window and he started touching her all over the body. The accused then inserted his finger several times into her privates. The woman woke up thinking it was her husband but was shocked to find it was her neighbour Sibanda,” Mr Tshabalala said.

He said the woman screamed and her husband woke up.

Sibanda allegedly fled from the scene. _ State Media