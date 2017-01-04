Chigwedere Withcraft Saga, Village Seeks Cleansing Ceremony

THE case in which former Education minister Aeneas Chigwedere is being accused of practicing witchcraft by some family members has taken a new twist after the clan pleaded with the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) registrar to expeditiously come up with a date for the matter to “avoid further loss of lives”.

In a letter addressed to the ConCourt registrar’s office on December 29, 2016, Chigwedere’s son, Mangwiza, said the fact that his father’s siblings had confirmed the practice of witchcraft meant the issue was serious, hence, needed to be dealt with urgently.

“I am the applicant and self-actor in this matter, which I have charge of in prosecuting and writing in application for consideration in case CCZ72/16 to be positioned for the earliest possible set-down date due to the complexity in nature of the case, as there is no known interdict or temporary relief except of disposition of the said cause,” he wrote.

“… confirmations by respondents of possession or being possessed by these harmful things have been confirmed by third, ninth, 12th and 14th respondents, who, none of them, are below the age of 70 and are elders of the clan and fathers of the clan, who have also been left helpless and some maimed through the witchcraft matter in question.”

The witchcraft case is now at the ConCourt after Mangwiza, who is accusing his father of possessing goblins, failed to get recourse at the lower courts.

Chigwedere’s five other siblings have also joined the fight and confirmed that their brother, a Zanu PF stalwart, allegedly practices witchcraft.

According to notice of consent to judgment notice papers filed on November 23, 2016 at the ConCourt, Francis Chigwedere, Shepherd, Getrude Makasa, Godfrey and Fanuel Chigwedere wrote to the ConCourt, seeking justice in the matter.

The Chigwedere clan wants the courts to grant the Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers’ Association permission “to conduct a cleansing ceremony to free the family from the witchcraft bondage”.

“At heart, I am not the only one seeking an early relief from our affliction, but also these submissive respondents. The right to life has been violated and continues to as confirmed by other five respondents and this right is considered as the supreme right that anyone holds within the Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe that is being represented and guarded jealously by this very honourable court,” Mangwiza wrote. – Newsday