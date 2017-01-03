Chinese Boss Sexually Attacked Us – Zimbabwean Men

TWO local men have taken their Chinese employer to court demanding $50 000 compensation each for sexual abuse during the course of employment at the suspect’s company.

The men, through their lawyers from Mavengano and Company Legal Practitioners, have approached the High Court seeking compensation after they were allegedly sexually abused before being dismissed by Jiafang Zhao.

The two stated in their claim submitted to the High Court that: “It be and is hereby declared that the defendant’s actions were unlawful and that he (Zhao) compensate the first plaintiff $50 000,” the claim read.

“The defendant be ordered to pay $50 000 to the second plaintiff as compensation. If you wish to oppose any of the plaintiffs’ claims you must enter an appearance to defend by making an appropriate entry in the appearance book kept in the office of the Registrar of the High Court of Zimbabwe at Harare within 10 days after service of the summons.”

According to the High Court summons, Zhao allegedly had anal sex with the men without their consent on several occasions before unilaterally terminating their employment contracts. – Newsday