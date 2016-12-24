Chinese Man Bashed, Robbed While Having Sex With Zimbabwean Hooker

Terrence Mawawa, Gweru| A Chinese citizen is battling for his life at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare after being attacked by robbers while making love to a commercial sex worker inside his Toyota Hilux Vehicle.

The Chinese citizen works as a contractor at a giant cement company in the Midlands capital, Gweru.

The incident happened near Gweru Sports Club last Saturday, ZimEye.com can reveal. Cheng Thai was attacked by robbers while having sex with Agness Chaparira(34).

It is understood Thai hooked up with the sex worker around 1am on the said day and drove to the rugby pitch near the sports club.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident and referred all questions to National Police Spokersperson, Charity Charamba. “Yes we have such a case but it is a national matter-therefore I have nothing much to say,” said Goko.

Police sources revealed the matter was reported under case number 98/12/16. “I can confirm that the matter was reported under case number 98/12/16.

“The robbers discovered that the two were having sex and began to throw stones at the vehicle. The sex worker managed to escape leaving Thai at the mercy of the assailants.

“The robbers severely assaulted Thai and made off with several items”.

Thai was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital were a scan was conducted. He was later transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital, “said a ZRP cop based at Gweru Central Police Station.

ZimEye is told Thai is in a critical condition since he sustained serious head injuries.