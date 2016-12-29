Chinos Long Kiss Shakes Africa

For Zimbabwean MP Joseph Chinotimba, a loyal supporter of President Robert Mugabe, 2016 began with romance.

The 66-year-old war veteran and his wife Vimbai kissed their way into the Book of African Records, after scooping the top prize in a competition organised as part of Valentine’s Day celebrations.

The couple, who have been married for eight years, won “The Longest Kiss in Africa Challenge”, locking lips for a record 10 minutes and 17 seconds, beating the previous African record by five minutes and 17 seconds.

Though the Chinotimbas’ passion didn’t quite match that of the world record holders from Thailand, who kissed for 58 hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds. BBC