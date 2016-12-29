Chinos Long Kiss Shakes Africa

For Zimbabwean MP Joseph Chinotimba, a loyal supporter of President Robert Mugabe, 2016 began with romance.
The 66-year-old war veteran and his wife Vimbai kissed their way into the Book of African Records, after scooping the top prize in a competition organised as part of Valentine’s Day celebrations.
The couple, who have been married for eight years, won “The Longest Kiss in Africa Challenge”, locking lips for a record 10 minutes and 17 seconds, beating the previous African record by five minutes and 17 seconds.