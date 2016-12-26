CHRISTMAS ACCIDENTS: Two Girls Electrocuted, While Two 5-Year Olds Burnt to Death

Two people died last week due to electrocution in Harare’s Borrowdale and Warren Park suburbs.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Chief Superintendant Paul Nyathi said in the first incident, on the 23rd of December, a 16 year old girl was walking home bare footed and was electrocuted at her residence when she stepped on the gate rail which is fitted with an electric motor.

Chief Superintendent Nyathi said in the second incident, a 12 year old girl was washing plates and accidentally fell down in the kitchen and in the process touched a screed door which was in contact with electricity and was electrocuted.

In a related incident, a four-year old boy died after suffocating whilst playing in a disused motor vehicle in Glen Norah.

Chief Superintendent Nyathi urged the public not to install electric connections which are not certified by qualified electricians.

Meanwhile, two five-year old children were burnt and killed and four adults sustained serious burns after a fire broke out at their home in Epworth’s Overspill area on Christmas.

The family had gathered for Christmas Day celebrations when the incident occurred.

A fire for cooking had been lit inside the house and outside was a gas stove, generator and three vehicles including a kombi with two drums of fuel.

As they tried to fill the generator with fuel from one of the containers, the fire broke out killing the children who were sitting on the veranda and injuring the adults.

All the three vehicles were also burnt.

Chief Superintendent Nyathi confirmed the incident and appealed to the public not to store petrol in containers and to be cautious as they celebrate this festive season.

The injured were taken to Parirenyatwa hospital where they were said to be in critical condition.

Police also reported that three elephants were killed by poachers at Hwange National Park last week and had their tusks removed by the suspects.

Police are appealing for anyone with information in connection with the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station. – State Media