Citizens’ Power to Explode This Year – Sikhala

Job Sikhala| The year 2016 in review was the year that witnessed the emergency of citizen resistance against the imperial dictatorship of Robert Mugabe. Citizens coalesced around issues of common concern and took them to the doorsteps of the dictatorship. In our post independence history, only did we witnessed such citizen participation in their affairs of such magnitude since the 1987 to 1999 food riots in the country.

The modern struggle was no longer a class struggle like the one we witnessed in the late 1990s which was spearheaded by the working class and the students movement. The working class and the students movement were organised units that could call upon its constituency into action against the excesses of the state. The 2016 one was citizen driven. Even established political superstructures couldn’t have control over it. The message of coalesce was around issues to do with citizens.

The mass response to the leading actors in the call for citizen participation such as Evan Mawarire, Patson Dzamara, Lynda Tsungie Masarira, Fadzayi Mahere, Sten Zvorwadza, Promise Mkwananzi and others created a new class of social movement activists who have galvanised the national pyche into action. The momentum built in the consciousness of our people provoked astonishing response and support from every citizen of our country. The major impact being the selfless character of the protagonists. Theirs was a mission to alert the citizens to the quagmire of our problems and fate if action is not taken. That was a mark to reckon with in our history.

2017 I predict the worse. There will be more actors joining the citizen social activities. Political parties will also wake up from their deep slumber and become more proactive. There shall be more activity on the ground that the regime will be overwhelmed by multifaceted actions. I foresee the state failure to contain citizen anger. This will be exercebated by the serious fissures in hatred engrossed revolutionary movement. Open conflict will emerge in Mugabe’s personal fiefdom.

The Grace Mugabe fronted G40 will be so suppressed that it will suffocate to death. The Lacoste will be so ruthless against their internal nemesis while on the other hand project the picture of a progressive outfit both to the opposition and to the world. Douglas Mahiya and Matemadanda as megaphones of Chris Mutsvangwa will become more reckless in their pronouncements. New political players will emerge even those unexpected. MDC and People First will also be on the rush to consolidate their footing on the ground. It will be busy bodies everywhere.

Pretenders will also raise their heads to find political space in their various political organisations to strategically position self for the mega 2018 do or die elections. Talks and talks about the so called grand coalition will occupy acres of space both in our print and social media but nothing concrete will emerge until late 2017 or early 2018 after politicians have had enough of sizing up their egos. In the event of anything unforseen to Mugabe happening, ZANU PF will ruthlessly split into two hostile organisations that might lead to blood on the floor.

2017 is the year of defining Future Zimbabwe. Wait and see.