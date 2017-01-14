Cold Feet As Businessmen Deny Mugabe Poll Challenge

Some prominent business people have lined up to deny that they want to challenge President Mugabe next year.

Among the names that were thrown around were Econet Wireless founder Mr Strive Masiyiwa, business moguls Dr James Makamba, Anthony Mandiwanza and Calisto Jokonya.

In a statement yesterday, Dairibord Zimbabwe chairman Mr Mandiwanza said he does not have any presidential credentials.

“The allegation that I am vying for the presidential post in 2018 smacks of nothing but mischief designed to injure my reputation and ridicule me in the public domain as I do not possesses any semblance of presidential credentials at all nor do I have any political competences to advise anyone on a matter of such stately importance,” said Mr Mandiwanza.

“To put the record straight, I have no presidential ambition whatsoever as I am content being an entrepreneur and industrialist directly working for my shareholders.” He said the claims were made by confused people who lack seriousness.

“I unequivocally dismiss and distance myself from such empty allegations which are a product of a confused and misguided mind incapable of distinguishing between comedy and serious state issues,” Mr Mandiwanza said.

In an interview, Mr Jokonya, a former Confederation of Zimbabwe industries president, said he does not even dream of being the country’s president.

“I don’t know anything. I don’t know who wants to speak to me because I haven’t spoken to anyone. God never made me to even dream about it,” he said.

In December, Mr Masiyiwa, wrote on Facebook: “#Not interested in politics, not in the past, not now, and not in the future.” – State Media